Proton posts solid sales in September, year-to-date figure surpasses that of 2024

PETALING JAYA: National automaker Proton Holdings Bhd recorded another successful month in September, pushing its year-to-date (YTD) sales volume past that for the same period of 2024, following its highest sales figure in three years in August.

Group sales totalled 13,395 units (domestic and export) in September, lifting third-quarter sales to 42,141 units and bringing YTD sales to 114,297 units, which is 0.9% higher than in the same period last year.

The achievement coincides with the total industry volume (TIV) shrinking by about 21.7% in September to an estimated 57,169 units, one month after reaching its high point for 2025.

As a result, Proton’s market share is projected to reach 23.4% for the month and 19.9% YTD – its strongest performance this year – as the company targets over 20% of total automotive sales in 2025 amid intensifying competition.

Proton Edar deputy CEO Zhang Qiang said the automaker’s sales performance in September shows the company continues to excite the market with its offerings.

“Q3 of 2025 has been exceptionally good for the company, and we plan to carry this momentum into the final three months of the year to both meet our volume target and act as a springboard for 2026,“ he said in a statement.

The new Proton X50 remains the SUV of choice for Malaysian consumers as the newest Proton model continues to gain fans nationwide. A total of 3,438 units were delivered in the model’s second full month of sales, resulting in it being crowned as its segment leader and the overall best-selling SUV in the country.

Insights from sales data reveal that 88% of Proton X50 buyers are upgraders, with 33% being new to the brand, indicating that the model resonates with buyers seeking a premium and sporty SUV. Up to the end of September, YTD sales stand at 21,154 units and 24.4% ahead of the previous year.

Another Proton SUV experiencing sales growth in 2025 is the Proton X70. Its YTD sales in September are at 6,033 units, placing it 10.1% ahead of its volume from 2024.

Its larger sibling, the Proton X90, achieved 194 units in September, positioning it as the best-selling D-segment SUV in the market.

Sales for other ICE models were equally strong last month. The Proton S70 continues to lead in C-segment sedan sales, with 979 additional units in September keeping it ahead of its rivals.

The Proton Saga, meanwhile, sold more than 6,000 units for a third consecutive month.

A total of 6,058 units were sold in September, solidifying its position as the fourth-best-selling vehicle in the country.

The Proton Persona and the Proton Iriz achieved sales of 1,161 and 278 units respectively to keep pace with segment rivals.

Proton’s export-focused subsidiary, Proton International Sales Corporation, achieved its best sales month of 2025 in September with 815 units sold. This brings YTD export sales to 3,959 units, 56% ahead of the previous year and placing Proton as the top automotive export brand from Malaysia.

The growth in sales is powered by the Proton X50, with volume this year growing by 220%.

The Proton Saga has been a major contributor with volume growth of 14% while exports of the Proton e.MAS 7 continues to gain prominence with 443 units exported so far in 2025.

With Singapore becoming the third country to receive Proton’s first EV in September, and Mauritius due to join the list later this month, expectations for EV sales growth in export markets are high.

A similar scenario is playing out domestically as the Proton e.MAS 7 continues to hang on to its status as the most popular EV in the country. A total of 845 units were sold in September, bringing the total sales to 6,656 units in just nine months.

With the impending arrival of the Proton e.MAS 5 and the commencement of the local assembly at Proton’s new EV plant in Tanjong Malim, and the stage is set for a significant increase in the company’s EV sales in 2026.