Anwar defends Myanmar junta meeting under ASEAN mandate for ceasefire

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has clarified that his meeting with Myanmar junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing in Bangkok last April was conducted under an ASEAN mandate.

The discussion aimed to secure a ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian aid following Myanmar’s devastating earthquake in March.

Anwar stated that the engagement was approved by ASEAN leaders, with no objections raised. He emphasised that the meeting marked a strategic shift from ASEAN’s previous non-engagement policy, which had yielded little progress.

“I came with that mandate. Number one, ceasefire. Of course, there may be one or two scuffles, but then it was agreed. Number two, humanitarian assistance, transparent, no discrimination,“ Anwar said in an interview with France 24.

The Prime Minister noted that Malaysia deployed a military field hospital to assist affected regions in Myanmar. He acknowledged that while minor incidents persisted, the ceasefire largely held, reducing bombings and destruction.

On regional issues, Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s balanced stance on South China Sea disputes, highlighting the country’s maritime borders with multiple neighbours. He stressed Malaysia’s support for ASEAN’s push for a Code of Conduct involving China and other parties.

“For 20 years, this has not happened. But the Chinese responded in Jakarta last year. They said yes, they will look at it. They are supportive,” Anwar said.

Regarding US-China tensions over Taiwan, Anwar expressed optimism, stating that both nations would likely avoid military conflict. He cited past engagements with Chinese President Xi Jinping, noting China’s firm stance against violent reactions. - Bernama