Anwar extends aid to single father in Kuantan

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has presented a contribution to Mohammad, a single father of five children, at Kampung Chengal Lempong in Kuantan, Pahang.

The contribution, which included cash and a food basket, was handed over by the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, to help ease the family’s burden.

In addition, in collaboration with the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of Pahang, a plan has been drawn up to repair Mohammad’s family’s home, which will be implemented soon.

The Prime Minister posted on his Facebook page today that Mohammad has been supporting his children by doing odd jobs in the village without a steady income.

“I pray that Encik Mohammad’s family will always be under His protection and, hopefully, this aid can help to ease their burden a little,” Anwar posted.