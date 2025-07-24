Anwar hits back at critics of RM100 cash aid

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has hit back at critics of the RM100 cash aid under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah scheme, urging Malaysians to see it through the eyes of struggling households that depend on every ringgit to get by.

“Some might say, ‘it is just RM100’. If you earn RM20,000 or RM40,000 a month, of course it seems minor.

“I’ve seen first-hand how much it matters in rural areas,” said Anwar, who is also the finance minister, during the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly yesterday.

He pointed out that the RM100 is part of a wider, phased financial support framework.

For a household comprising a married couple and two adult children, total assistance is RM400, and when combined with Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah payments, the figure could rise to RM700.

“The main issue isn’t how much we allocate, it’s how well we manage it. We must end the culture of boros (extravagance) and sakau (misappropriation).”

Responding to a criticism from the Opposition on the policy to stop subsidies for foreigners, Anwar didn’t hold back.

“We’ve been clear that foreigners will have to pay market prices. That’s our policy. But then opposition leader (Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin) questioned why we are burdening them. I find that baffling. What do you expect us to do?

“He’s free to criticise me. I don’t mind. But it’s strange how, in Malaysia, some people act as if we’re oppressing others or taking away their rights. This isn’t about taxing them, it’s about subsidies.

“We’re not imposing fuel taxes. We are simply removing the 50 sen per litre subsidy we’ve been providing. And only for foreigners, not Malaysians. In their own countries – Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia – fuel prices are already over RM2.50 per litre.

“We’re merely aligning with global market norms. Yet even that becomes a point of contention.”

Anwar said the government remains committed to targeted subsidies, especially for the B40 group, and is now extending benefits to the M40 group as well, through initiatives such as reduced toll rates and lower fuel prices.

He highlighted the recent deferral of toll hikes on 10 major highways and the planned reduction of RON95 fuel to RM1.99 per litre.

“M40 families that drive more and use toll roads more often will feel the difference. These aren’t short-term populist handouts. They are deliberate, meaningful steps forward.”

“These measures – RM100 cash aid, toll deferments and fuel price cuts – won’t fix everything overnight. But they show our commitment to responsible, people-first governance, rolled out in time for Merdeka and Malaysia Day.”