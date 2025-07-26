Trump urges Europe to act on immigration during Scotland visit

ABERDEEN: US President Donald Trump delivered a sharp message to Europe on immigration as he arrived in Scotland for a four-day visit to his golf courses. Landing late Friday, he warned that unchecked migration is “killing Europe” and urged leaders to act swiftly.

“On immigration, you better get your act together,“ Trump told reporters. “You’re not going to have Europe anymore if you don’t. Last month, we had nobody entering our country—nobody. You’ve got to stop this horrible invasion.”

The president, who is set to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister John Swinney, praised Starmer as a “good man” for securing a long-awaited trade deal. “He got it done in 12 years—that’s a good deal for the UK,“ Trump said.

Trade discussions are high on the agenda, with Trump hinting at a potential US-Europe deal, calling it the “biggest deal of them all.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also visit Scotland to negotiate terms.

Despite the diplomatic focus, Trump’s trip has drawn criticism, with protests expected. Police Scotland has reinforced security with officers from other UK forces to manage demonstrations. - Bernama-PA Media/dpa