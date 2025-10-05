Anwar hopes meeting with Trump can advance Palestinian rights and statehood

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes his upcoming meeting with United States President Donald Trump can contribute to advancing Palestinian rights and the realisation of a sovereign Palestinian state.

Anwar said Trump’s visit is to attend the ASEAN-US Summit and the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, which will be held alongside the ASEAN Summit.

“I look forward to a candid and constructive exchange on how we, together with our partners, can help shape the path towards a just and lasting peace that secures the rights of the Palestinian people and the realisation of a viable and sovereign Palestinian state,“ he said in a video message.

Anwar also welcomed Hamas’s conditional agreement to a proposed ceasefire plan, describing it as a crucial development that rekindles hopes for halting the war and easing the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

“I am encouraged by President Donald Trump’s response, especially his call for Israel to halt its bombardment so that real progress can be made towards peace,“ he said.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for restraint and an immediate pause in fighting to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza swiftly.

“Durable peace will not come at once. It must be built patiently, one step at a time. Yet there can be no delay in ending the anguish of civilians. This tragedy - which has scarred the world’s conscience - must be brought to a close,“ he said.

He noted that Arab states, particularly Qatar, together with Turkiye and the wider Islamic world, would continue to play a key role in sustaining the ceasefire process and supporting diplomatic efforts.

“The United States also has a vital part to play, especially in applying the pressure needed on Israel to honour its obligations and give diplomacy the space it demands,“ Anwar said.

Earlier today, Hamas was reported to have accepted part of the 20 points contained in the peace plan proposed by United States President Donald Trump.

The plan reportedly includes the release of all Israeli captives within 72 hours of the plan’s approval, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

It also calls for a cessation of hostilities, the disarmament of all armed groups in Gaza, and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory, which would then be administered by a technocratic authority. – Bernama