Israel intercepts missile launched from Yemen amid Huthi attacks

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army confirmed it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Sunday following sirens in several Israeli areas.

The Israeli Defense Forces stated their air force successfully intercepted the launch from Yemen.

Sirens were activated according to standard security protocols throughout affected regions.

Huthi rebels backed by Iran regularly target Israel with missiles and drones that are mostly shot down.

A Huthi drone attack last month bypassed Israeli defences and injured 22 people in Eilat.

Israel responded with strikes on Huthi-linked targets in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

The Huthis reported those strikes killed at least nine people and wounded over 170 others. – AFP