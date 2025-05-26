Anwar, Kuwait Crown Prince discuss stronger ties, investment

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held a meeting with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on the sidelines of the 46th ASEAN Summit taking place here.

The approximately 20-minute meeting centred on efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Kuwait, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, defence, education, tourism, and disaster management.

Both leaders also exchanged views on current developments in the region, including the situations in Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

Earlier, Anwar and Sheikh Sabah Khaled witnessed the document exchange ceremony for the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Malaysia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).