LABUAN: The Labuan-Kota Kinabalu-Labuan express ferry service officially resumed operations today, restoring a crucial transport link between Labuan and the Sabah mainland after a suspension of more than three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Labuan-based Kinabalu Express, at full capacity, departed the Labuan International Ferry Terminal (LIFT), which is managed by LDA Holdings, at 10 am, with the return trip from Kota Kinabalu scheduled for May 29 at 8 am. The vessel, operated by Double Power, can accommodate 212 passengers, offering 146 economy and 66 business class seats.

Daily trips will continue from May 28 to June 3 to coincide with the Harvest Festival and school holidays. From June 4 onwards, the ferry will operate every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with possible adjustments based on demand.

A promotional fare campaign is being introduced from today until Aug 3 in conjunction with the Borneo Flora Festival (BFF), aimed at encouraging ridership. During this period, Malaysian adults can purchase economy tickets at RM35 and children at RM22.50, while first-class fares are RM45 and RM27.50, respectively.

Foreign passengers will be charged RM80 (adults) and RM45 (children) for economy, and RM90 and RM50 for first class. Standard fares will apply starting June 4, with slight increases across categories.

Tickets are available online at labuanpay.my and can also be purchased at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal and Jesselton Point ticketing counters in Kota Kinabalu.

Prior to the pandemic, the route served up to 120,000 passengers annually. LIFT chief executive officer Noor Halim Zaini, when met here today, expressed hope that the ferry’s return will spur regional tourism and help revitalise Labuan’s local economy.