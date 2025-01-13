Anwar meets top UAE Sovereign Wealth Fund managers

ABU DHABI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim commenced his second-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today by meeting three UAE Sovereign Wealth Fund managers here.

The One-on-One Business Meetings started with Masdar chief executive officer (CEO) Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, followed by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority managing director Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mubadala managing director and CEO Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak.

Following the meetings, Anwar will depart to Dubai, about 150 kilometres from here, to have an audience with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting will be held at Za’abeel Palace in Dubai.

The discussion is expected to focus on bolstering bilateral ties and exploring opportunities in renewable energy, food and energy security, artificial intelligence and data centres as well as regional and global issues of mutual concern.

The prime minister’s visit is at the invitation of his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohammed to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week here.

Anwar arrived here Sunday for a three-day working visit to the UAE.