KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s just-ended official visit to Russia, with the highlight being the obviously cordial welcome accorded by President Vladimir Putin to the Prime Minister, certainly sends a powerful message and shows commitment at the highest levels to strengthen bilateral ties between Malaysia and Russia.

The personal chemistry between Anwar and one of the world’s most powerful leaders was obvious from the start of the visit as they took a deliberate step towards cultivating a meaningful partnership between themselves and between their countries.

The camaraderie was strategic and mutually rewarding, for in an increasingly polarised global landscape – no thanks to some superpowers resorting to unilateral actions and protectionism – this was undoubtedly a timely reaffirmation of diplomatic friendship and cooperation that will go far in cementing Malaysia-Russia linkages.

At the Kremlin – the working residence of the Russian President -- Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, was accorded a grand and official welcome with the event covered widely in Russia by more than 80 media representatives from various agencies.

Despite coming from a relatively smaller country, the Malaysian delegation was treated with the utmost respect and honour by Putin, which Anwar readily pointed out during a lecture at the renowned Moscow State Institute of International Relations University (MGIMO).

He was bestowed an honorary doctorate from MGIMO in recognition of his contributions to global peace and international cooperation.

Mutual respect between nations “is what is needed to be promoted in the world,” Anwar said.

He stressed that Putrajaya does not believe in unilateral decisions and display of power and arrogance. “We need to showcase that every community, every country, whether small, rich or poor, must be given the respect and recognition.”

In return, Putin said Malaysia is Russia’s long-standing and reliable partner both in general and in Southeast Asia, acknowledging the bilateral ties established since 1967.

As the Chair of ASEAN, Anwar officially invited Putin to the regional grouping’s summit with dialogue partners in Kuala Lumpur in October 2025.

In a surprise move, the President took the opportunity when meeting Anwar to extend an invitation to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, to visit Russia.

“I have a big favour to ask. Please convey my best wishes to the head of state, Sultan Ibrahim,” Putin told the Prime Minister, the Russian News Agency (TASS) reported.

Both leaders called for and committed to enhanced cooperation not only in trade and investment but also in culture, language as well as people-to-people connectivity.

It is noteworthy that there are about 400 Russian students in Malaysia and 700 Malaysian students in Russia.

Even more interesting and an honour to Malaysia was that MGIMO offers Bahasa Malaysia as a subject in the university. The Russian language is also offered at Universiti Malaya.

During his visit to both Moscow and Kazan, Anwar also took the opportunity to attend roundtable discussions with 24 major companies in Russia and two business councils represented by industry leaders to discuss strategic cooperation in increasing bilateral trade between Malaysia and Russia.

In Moscow, industry leaders in Russia expressed their desire to explore new collaborations in various fields including food manufacturing, agriculture and technology. Among the companies involved were Oil Partners, Sportmaster and Russian Direct Investment Fund.

In one of their engagements, Putin said he saw prospects for joint ventures between Russia and Malaysia in the fields of natural gas and nuclear energy.

Malaysia’s oil and gas company, Petronas, already has a presence in Russia with equity capital in Rosneft and is developing ties with Gazprom, he said.

Rosneft is Russia’s integrated energy company headquartered in Moscow, while Gazprom is a Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation headquartered in the Lakhta Centre in Saint Petersburg.

Anwar also met with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, for another bilateral discussion. He also received a courtesy call from the Grand Mufti of the Russian Federation, Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin, who is also the chairman of the Russian Religious Board of Muslims.

In Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan and one of the wealthiest federal entities in Russia, Anwar and his delegation visited the Kazan Expo, which focused on technology, and the Russian Halal Expo.

They also attended a gala reception on the occasion of the 16th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2025”.

The Prime Minister said Tatarstan has enormous potential and that Malaysia is ready to discuss trade and economic issues with it, such as Islamic banking and the halal industry in Kazan.

As of 2022, the population of Tatarstan stood at 3.9 million people, comprising more than 70 ethnic groups, with more than 50 per cent of the population being Muslim. Tatarstan is home to more than 150 halal product manufacturers, with around 20 companies focusing on exports.

Its major exports are refined petroleum (US$4.28 billion) (US$1=RM4.28), crude petroleum (US$3.84 billion), synthetic rubber (US$1.06 billion) and nitrogen fertilisers (US$202 million).

In his address at the Strategic Vision Group Meeting: Russia-Islamic World (KazanForum 2025), themed “Experience of Russia and the Islamic World in Youth Policy: Common Challenges and Joint Actions”, Anwar emphasised the vital importance and crucial role of multilateral cooperation in addressing the evolving challenges faced by youth, especially within the Islamic world.

As for his keynote address at the International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2025”, Anwar called on the Islamic world to work together and strengthen its fundamentals, which begin with the economy.

This is why embracing the halal industry is critical, he said, noting that the market is worth US$3 trillion.

“From the Gulf countries, the Middle East, to Africa, to Asia, we should then formalise and strengthen this cohesion,” he added.

On Islamic finance, Anwar said it is not just a matter of adopting the “riba”-free approach, but also to enter into new innovations, hence offering an alternative that is economically viable for the Muslim world and also the participation of non-Muslims.

The Malaysia delegation included Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

As of 2024, Russia is Malaysia’s ninth-largest trading partner among European countries, with total trade valued at RM11.46 billion (US$2.48 billion).

Anwar’s four-day visit to Russia ends today.