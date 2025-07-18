Anwar respects PKR MPs’ differing views, no action planned

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has no plans to take disciplinary action against Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Members of Parliament who hold differing views on certain issues, according to PKR Communications Director Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with PKR Selangor leaders, Fahmi stated that Anwar, who is also PKR President, encouraged party members to respect diverse opinions and work together to strengthen the party.

“The Prime Minister has clearly stated that for a few MPs who differ in opinion on certain issues, he does not intend to take any action. They have the right to express their views,“ Fahmi told reporters.

Fahmi, who serves as Communications Minister, added that Anwar advised newly elected branch leaders to adopt an inclusive approach when forming their committees.

“The Prime Minister emphasised that even those who lost in the recent party elections or who are not from their own camp should be included as part of a united team for the sake of the party’s overall strength,“ he said.

Anwar also confirmed that the appointment of State Leadership Council (MPN) Chairs will be finalised by the end of July, with party machinery set to mobilise in August to enhance grassroots engagement.

During the meeting, Anwar addressed recent concerns over the appointment of the new Chief Justice, clarifying that the process strictly followed constitutional procedures.

“The Prime Minister only advised the King after consultations with the Conference of Rulers. The process fully complied with constitutional procedures,“ Fahmi explained.

Anwar also welcomed critiques from institutions like the Malaysian Bar and Bersih, stressing the judiciary’s independence.

“The Prime Minister stressed that the judiciary must remain free from interference, whether from the legislative or the executive branch,“ Fahmi added.

The meeting was attended by senior PKR leaders, including vice-presidents Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, PKR Youth Chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, and Women’s Chief Fadhlina Sidek. - Bernama