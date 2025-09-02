KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed sadness over the passing of Namibia’s independence leader and founding president, Sam Nujoma.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said Nujoma’s unwavering commitment, sheer grit, and tenacity of purpose freed his nation from the grip of apartheid and colonial rule, leading it to a hard fought and long overdue independence in 1990.

“He has rightfully earned his place among Africa’s most consequential nation-builders,“ he said.

Anwar noted that Malaysia recalled with a sense of quiet fulfillment its role in the United Nations Transition Assistance Group (UNTAG), which oversaw Namibia’s elections and transition to self-rule.

“Then, now, and always, we stand in solidarity with the people of Namibia.

“We join them in mourning a leader whose fiery conviction secured freedom, yet whose pragmatism forged a path to reconciliation and progress,“ said Anwar.

According to media reports, Nujoma died at the age of 95 in Namibia’s capital Windhoek on Saturday.

Born May 12, 1929, Nujoma served as the country’s first president from 1990 to 2005.