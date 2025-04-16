PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated that China remains Malaysia’s most significant trading partner, more so with the global trading system being thrown into disarray and market access being weaponised following the imposition of debilitating tariffs on 168 countries including both Malaysia and China.

China’s global initiatives offer a new lease on hope as they are outward looking and “not inward (and) they speak not of rivalry, but of renewal”, he said in a hard-hitting speech coming at a time when multilateralism was under tremendous strain due to the tariffs.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that some nations have abandoned the principle of shared responsibility and others question long-standing commitments.

“In these trying times, the world yearns for steadiness, reliability and purpose (and) we see this in China’s conduct. Malaysia acknowledges such steadiness with quiet recognition and is conscious not only of the calm it has brought, but of the hope it may continue to offer,” he said in his speech during a dinner hosted in honour of visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping at Seri Perdana here.

The Prime Minister said that President Xi has graciously reminded us during his previous visit and again in his reflections for this one – in the Malay language, we say: “Air dicincang tidak akan putus” or “you may cleave the water, yet it remains intact.”

“China’s presence was felt in the very arteries of development – from the flow of goods and ideas to the transformation of energy, infrastructure and innovation, yet the true strength of this relationship lies beyond trade figures or tourist statistics.

“It rests on a profound understanding – that prosperity, to endure, must be shared; and that trust, once cultivated, must be tended with care, patience and commitment,“ said Anwar.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that under Xi’s leadership, China has outlined a series of global initiatives that reflected a distinctive worldview.

“The Belt and Road Initiative reimagines connectivity not as a network of roads and rails, but as a framework for cooperation,” he said.

Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974, and celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2024.

Since 2009, China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years.

In 2024, total trade between the two countries reached RM484.12 billion, accounting for 16.8 per cent of Malaysia’s total global trade value of RM2.879 trillion.