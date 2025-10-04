Anwar speaks with nine Malaysians on third Gaza flotilla mission

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today spoke with nine Malaysians participating in the third wave of the humanitarian flotilla under the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza initiative aimed at breaking Israel’s illegal blockade.

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister said the nine activists and volunteers were aboard the vessels Conscience and TM Denmark Boat in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea and were now entering the yellow zone en route to Gaza.

During the video call, Anwar offered words of encouragement and prayed for a smooth journey for the mission participants, hoping that their humanitarian efforts would achieve their intended goals.

“Their sacrifices in upholding the principles of humanity stand as an exemplary model for all Malaysians, especially the younger generation, of what true courage, determination, and unwavering solidarity mean,“ he said.

As of this evening, the FFC mission is expected to enter the yellow zone, which is 300 nautical miles from the coast of Gaza, within 24 hours.

The nine Malaysian representatives in the FFC mission are delegation head Prof Emeritus Dr Mohd Alauddin Mohd Ali and four doctors including Dr Fauziah Mohd Hassan, Dr Hafiz Sulaiman, Dr Ili Syakira Mohd Suhaimi, and Dr Maziah Muhammad.

Other participants include two lecturers, Prof Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh and Dr Noorhasyimah Ismail, MyCARE board of trustees member Norsham Abu Bakar, and Astro Awani journalist Syafik Shukri Abdul Jalil.

In total, this FFC mission involves around 150 participants from 25 countries, with MyCARE leading the Malaysian delegation.

During the video call, the Prime Minister also provided an update on the situation of 23 Malaysians who were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla and are currently detained by the Zionist regime.

Earlier, in a Facebook live broadcast, Anwar said the 23 Malaysians detained since Thursday would be flown out of Israel to Istanbul today aboard a special aircraft provided by Turkiye.

He said all 23 Malaysians were en route to Ramon Airport in southern Israel.

They will remain in Istanbul for at least a day to undergo medical check-ups due to trauma and stress resulting from Israel’s harsh and oppressive actions before returning home to Malaysia. – Bernama