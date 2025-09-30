Anwar urges immediate unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has demanded immediate and unhindered access for humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He stressed that any obstruction will only worsen the suffering of people already in a critical situation.

The Prime Minister’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said Anwar is closely monitoring the progress of Malaysian humanitarian activists participating in the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

These activists have now entered the yellow zone and face potential threats from Israeli forces.

“The Prime Minister affirms that the government, along with all Malaysians, stands firmly in support of this humanitarian mission, in line with the principles of solidarity and justice that underpin the Malaysia MADANI framework.

“The courage and resilience of the activists carrying out this mission are deeply appreciated, as they reflect the compassion and commitment of the Malaysian people to the plight of the people in Gaza,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Office Daily Briefing.

Tunku Nashrul also urged Malaysians to remain united in prayer and continue offering moral and material support for the noble humanitarian cause.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is now sailing in international waters near Greece carrying food supplies, medicines and a message of peace.

The mission urges an end to war and famine while demanding the opening of a humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

A total of 34 Malaysians are among activists from 45 countries involved in attempting to break the siege on Gaza through this international humanitarian effort.

They have remained steadfast despite facing obstacles and threats including drone attacks.

Malaysia was the first country to officially recognise the mission with Anwar extending full support. – Bernama