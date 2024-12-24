KUALA LUMPUR: Any attempts to sow division or actions that trigger racial discord must be avoided, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post today, in conjunction with Christmas, which will be celebrated by Christians tomorrow, Anwar emphasised that all Malaysians need each other and complement one another, particularly in efforts to build a successful and distinguished national identity.

He stressed that Malaysia must not falter or be paralysed by the interests of certain groups.

“...the values and principles of universal justice must be upheld, reflecting the desires and hopes of the nation’s founding fathers, who envisioned the country at the forefront in shaping the future with dignity.

“I have always stressed that racial and cultural differences are a recipe for prosperity in any country striving for harmony and peace, based on the principle of coexistence,” he said.

The Prime Minister also extended his Christmas greetings to all Christians in the same post.

“The Christmas celebrations return each year on December 25, spreading cheer to Christians worldwide, including in Malaysia.

“Merry Christmas to all Christians. Take the time to be with your loved ones on this special day and spread the love around,” he said.

Anwar said that, as a diverse nation with various races and cultures, major festivals like Christmas remained a source of strength and unity for Malaysians.