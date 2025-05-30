PUTRAJAYA: The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has revoked the licence of the operator of the stone-laden lorry company involved in an accident that claimed the lives of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel on Jalan Chikus - Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan, on May 13.

The revocation of Tashveen Trading’s operator license is effective May 29, 2025.

“With the revocation of the operator’s license, the company is not permitted to operate or provide any services using any vehicles licensed under that operator’s license,“ APAD stated in a press release today.

APAD’s investigation also found that the company failed to comply with the Industrial Code of Practice (ICOP) safety requirements, failed to ensure the Global Positioning System (GPS) was functional and had expired, was carrying loads that violated the type of goods specified in the vehicle’s permit, and did not prioritize the safety of other road users.

APAD wants to emphasize its stance that it will never compromise on any dangerous driving offences by public land transport vehicles that cause accidents and can threaten the safety of road users.

“APAD also wishes to advise all licensed operators to comply with the license conditions set from time to time to avoid undesirable incidents, which could then lead to license revocation,“ APAD said.

In the incident at 8:50 am on May 13, an FRU lorry carrying 18 personnel from Unit 5, based in Sungai Senam, Ipoh, was involved in a collision with a stone-laden lorry while on its way back after completing duties for the Chitrapournami celebration in Teluk Intan. The accident also resulted in two serious injuries and seven other injuries.