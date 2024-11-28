KUALA LUMPUR: The first phase of registration for the Matriculation Programme for the 2025/2026 session will open from Dec 1 to Feb 28 next year for students who will be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2024 examination.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said that the second phase of application and student data update will be open for five days after the SPM results are announced.

“Applying for the MOE Matriculation Programme is free of charge. Students can apply through the website https://matrikulasi.moe.gov.my,“ the ministry said in a statement today.

It said the Matriculation Division of the ministry will announce the results through the website within 21 working days after the announcement of the 2024 SPM results.

Students who have received an offer for the MOE Matriculation Programme must download and print the offer letter and application forms through the website, it added.