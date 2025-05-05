PUTRAJAYA: The ASEAN-Malaysia Chair 2025 Security Training and Simulation is being held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) for three days starting today, according to the National Security Council (MKN).

MKN, in a statement, said the session will involve comprehensive testing of the Emergency Action Plan based on MKN Directive No.18, namely the Policy and Mechanism for the Management and Handling of Terrorism Crises.

According to MKN, the exercise comprises three phases, namely the Diplomat Mind Symposium today, covering preparation briefings and current inputs regarding the exercise, followed by the ‘Table Top Exercise’ (TTX) simulation discussion tomorrow before concluding on Wednesday with the ‘Field Training Exercise’ (FTX), involving simulation and demonstrations.

“Throughout this exercise, especially on Wednesday, the public is advised to remain calm regarding the simulation implementation that will involve the movement of assets and security personnel around the KLCC area,” said MKN.

It said the exercise is conducted to ensure all involved agencies are at the highest level of preparedness and coordination.

MKN said the exercise is also following its move to activate the Crisis Management Team together with security agencies to strengthen national defence, security and public order throughout Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 chairmanship.

Checks on the myasean2025.my website found that among the ASEAN meetings to be held starting May 24 are the 19th Meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Timor-Leste’s ASEAN Membership Application (ACCWG), the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Malaysia assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship on Jan 1 from Laos, with the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, reflecting the country’s aspirations to build a united and prosperous ASEAN.

This marks the fifth time Malaysia has held the ASEAN Chair after assuming the role in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

Established on Aug 8, 1967, ASEAN currently consists of 10 Southeast Asian countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, while Timor-Leste’s full membership is still in process.