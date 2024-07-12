KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will prioritise efforts to boost trade and investment between ASEAN and other economies in the world during its ASEAN 2025 chairmanship, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Malaysia would also expand ASEAN economic cooperation and promote more inclusive and sustainable growth during its chairmanship period.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said this in a post on the X platform after receiving a courtesy call from World Trade Organisation (WTO) director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala yesterday.

Also present at the meeting was Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, Anwar stressed that Malaysia’s position is to support a multilateral trading system that is fair and equitable, especially for developing countries.

“This is important to ensure that the WTO remains relevant in the current geopolitical situation, especially to address unilateral mechanisms,“ he said.

He said Malaysia’s membership in the WTO, which prioritises the principles of transparency and rejects discrimination, has also contributed to increased confidence and foreign direct investments in the country.