ASEAN Change Management Conference 2025 returns to Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Change Management Conference 2025 (ACMC) is set to return to Kuala Lumpur on October 1 and 2, reinforcing its role as a key platform for leadership and organisational transformation in Southeast Asia.

Organised by K-Pintar Sdn Bhd, this year’s event, themed ‘Advancing Results, Change Done Right!’, will focus on actionable strategies beyond theoretical discussions.

ACMC chairperson and K-Pintar CEO R. A. Thiagaraja emphasised the conference’s shift from awareness to action. “In a region as diverse and dynamic as ASEAN, change cannot be imported; it must be interpreted,“ he said.

The event will feature experts from England, Poland, Africa, India, Singapore, and Malaysia, blending global perspectives with local expertise.

Five core topics will be explored: Trends and Innovation, Organisational Culture, Psychology and Neuroscience, Change Leadership, and Digital Transformation.

Attendees can expect masterclasses, interactive workshops, and leadership dialogues designed to provide practical tools for real-world application.

A notable collaboration this year is with Malaysia’s National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN), reflecting the government’s push for innovation in public service. “This partnership aligns with Malaysia MADANI’s values, supporting changes that benefit the people,“ the organisers stated.

Additional support comes from international bodies such as the Project Management Institute Malaysia Chapter, Institut Koperasi Malaysia (IKMA), and Prosci (USA), aiming to foster a sustainable regional ecosystem for change management.

With 500 participants expected, ACMC 2025 is now open for registration at https://aseanchangemanagementconference.com/ - Bernama