Ada Hegerberg leads Norway’s Euro 2025 charge against Italy

ADA Hegerberg is back in the spotlight as Norway gears up for their Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-final against Italy. The Lyon striker, who recently reclaimed her place in the national team after a five-year absence, is determined to lead her country to their first major trophy since the 2000 Olympics.

Hegerberg has been instrumental in Norway’s flawless group stage run, scoring crucial goals and setting up decisive plays. Her leadership as captain, alongside Barcelona star Caroline Graham Hansen, has revitalised a squad eager to reclaim past glory.

Norway, once pioneers in women’s football, have struggled in recent years, failing to progress beyond the group stage in the last two Euros. Their humiliating 8-0 defeat to England in 2022 was a low point, but Hegerberg’s return has injected fresh belief.

“We took nine points in the group stage and are playing in the quarter-finals, it’s a big moment for us,“ Hegerberg said. “To get a top-four position at the Euros would be unique.”

Italy, under coach Andrea Soncin, present a tough challenge. Despite their men’s team’s historic success, the women’s side is still growing. However, recent improvements, including players moving to top foreign clubs, signal progress.

Hegerberg acknowledged Italy’s rise, saying, “It’ll be very cool to play such an important football nation.” Soncin welcomed her praise, calling it recognition of Italy’s development.

With a potential semi-final against England or Sweden looming, Norway’s hopes rest heavily on Hegerberg’s shoulders. - AFP