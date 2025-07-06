ASEAN CPR meeting discusses future cooperation with partner countries

KUALA LUMPUR: The Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) held its sixth meeting for 2025 to discuss ongoing cooperation with partner countries and develop a new Plan of Action for future collaboration.

The meeting, chaired by Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to ASEAN, Datin Sarah Nava Rani Al Bakri Devadason, aimed to align efforts with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

“This meeting is basically to discuss the way forward in terms of cooperation with our partners,” said Devadason after the session at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

The discussions also covered strengthening the ASEAN Secretariat, preparations for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship, and the CPR’s work plan.

Representatives from all ten ASEAN member states attended, along with Timor-Leste as an observer.

The CPR, based in Jakarta, plays a crucial role in coordinating ASEAN’s daily operations and ensuring the effective implementation of regional initiatives. - Bernama