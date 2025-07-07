ASEAN foreign ministers gather in KL for 58th AMM meetings

SEPANG: ASEAN foreign ministers continued to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday evening ahead of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related events.

Among the latest arrivals were Timor-Leste’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito dos Santos Freitas, who landed at the Bunga Raya Complex at 7.30 pm, and Laos’ Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, who arrived at 8.08 pm.

Earlier in the day, Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ma Theresa P. Lazaro touched down at 5.10 pm, followed by Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his wife Vu Thi Bich Ngoc at 5.35 pm.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and his wife Kokan Sangiampongsa arrived at 8 pm.

The 58th AMM, a major annual event in ASEAN’s diplomatic calendar, is being hosted by Malaysia under its 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

The gathering is expected to bring together over 40 foreign ministers and representatives from international organisations to discuss pressing regional and global issues.

The meetings, held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from July 8 to 11, will focus on strengthening cooperation and advancing security and sustainability initiatives within ASEAN.

All ASEAN member states will be represented, except Myanmar, which will send a senior foreign ministry official.

Timor-Leste will participate as an observer.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing ASEAN, having previously led the bloc in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

The event underscores Malaysia’s commitment to fostering regional unity and addressing shared challenges. – Bernama