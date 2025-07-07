ASEAN foreign ministers gather in Malaysia for AMM meet

SEPANG: The ASEAN Secretary-General and foreign ministers from Southeast Asia and partner nations have started arriving in Malaysia for the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related sessions, set to commence on Tuesday.

Among the early arrivals was ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn, who landed at 2 pm, followed by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn at 2.07 pm.

Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dato Seri Setia Haji Erywan Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof, arrived earlier at KLIA Terminal 1 at 11.30 am.

Brazil’s Secretary-General of Foreign Affairs, Maria Laura da Rocha, also touched down at 3.24 pm to participate in the discussions.

The meetings, a major event in ASEAN’s annual agenda, will be held under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

The gathering will bring together over 40 foreign ministers and representatives from international organisations at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from July 8 to 11.

Notably, all ASEAN member states will be represented, except Myanmar, which will send a senior official.

Timor-Leste’s Foreign Minister will attend as an observer.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth time hosting the ASEAN chairmanship, having previously led in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

The meetings aim to strengthen regional cooperation and address pressing global challenges. – Bernama