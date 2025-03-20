KUALA LUMPUR: Applications for the ASEAN Goods Vehicle Cross-Border (AGVCB) permit, part of the ASEAN Framework Agreement on the Facilitation of Inter-State Transport (AFAFIST), can now be submitted online ahead of its implementation April 6.

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) announced in a statement today that eligible goods vehicle operators can apply through the official link https://iportal.ispkp.gov.my.

Under the AFAFIST agreement, licenced and qualified operators can conduct cross-border operations for goods vehicles between two neighbouring ASEAN member countries.

“This is a strategic move to strengthen ASEAN’s regional economic integration. By easing the movement of goods vehicles, the agreement reduces trade barriers, improves logistics efficiency, and boosts trade between ASEAN countries.

“It also reflects ASEAN’s commitment to fostering deeper regional economic ties. APAD encourages qualified operators to apply for the permit to enhance the smooth flow of trade and logistics across member countries,” read the statement.

To facilitate the application process, APAD added that qualified Malaysian transport operators are exempted from the maximum laden weight limit specified in the First Schedule of the Land Public Transport (International Circulation) (ASEAN Cross-Border Goods Vehicles) Regulations 2023.

This exemption is valid until March 2, 2028.