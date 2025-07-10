ASEAN ministers push economic integration amid rising protectionism

SINGAPORE: The 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) emphasised strengthening economic integration and expanding external partnerships amid rising global protectionism.

Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan underscored energy security and cross-border electricity trade as key priorities.

“We look forward to the signing of the enhanced memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the ASEAN Power Grid by this year and making progress on the Subsea Power Cables Development Framework,“ Balakrishnan stated in a Facebook post.

The ASEAN Power Grid (APG) MoU is expected to be finalised during the ASEAN Ministers of Energy Meeting (AMEM) in Kuala Lumpur this October.

Balakrishnan, attending the 58th AMM under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025, also highlighted ongoing upgrades to the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA), set for signing later this year.

On Timor-Leste’s ASEAN accession in October, he confirmed Singapore’s commitment to supporting its integration through capacity-building.

“The foreign ministers reaffirmed support for Timor-Leste’s accession at today’s meeting,“ he noted.

Regarding Myanmar, Balakrishnan stressed the urgent need for full implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, urging meaningful dialogue among stakeholders to resolve the crisis. - Bernama