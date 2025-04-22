CYBERJAYA: The emergence of new trade partnerships among economic blocs is essential for upholding the rule of law and maintaining international trade and order, especially during times of adversity, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said.

He said ASEAN plays a pivotal role in this context with its significant economic contributions and strategic engagement.

Chang highlighted the need to adapt to shifting global trade dynamics in which ASEAN and its member states have unique opportunities to deepen regional cooperation, diversify trade partners, promote intra-ASEAN trade, invest in innovation and strengthen diplomacy through science and technology.

“These efforts, coupled with initiatives like the ASEAN Startup Year 2025, will help mitigate the potential impact of trade disruptions and foster stable, mutually beneficial trade relations with all global partners,” he said.

He was speaking at the Mikro-MyStartup NXT 2025 Conference organised by Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd, an agency under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), in conjunction with the rollout of ASEAN Startup Year 2025.

First announced in December 2024, the ASEAN Startup Year 2025 initiative marks a new chapter in ASEAN’s evolution as a globally significant innovation bloc.

Chang said ASEAN Startup Year 2025 is not a beginning – it is the next wave of a journey the ministry started since 2024. Malaysia has laid the groundwork to empower entrepreneurs, connect ecosystems, and future-proof ASEAN’s economic resilience through innovation.

He noted that the initiative builds upon the ASEAN 2025 vision, positioning startups as catalysts for cross-border collaboration, digital growth and socio-economic development.

“Malaysia continues to lead regional innovation efforts, having recently hosted the ASEAN Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) and the ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (AFCDM+3).

“Upcoming milestones include the launch of the Startup ASEAN platform (www.startup-asean.org) and the inaugural Startup ASEAN Summit,” he said.

Chang said ASEAN continues to be a compelling destination for startups and investors. In 2022, the region was home to 52 unicorns, showcasing its real momentum.

“Investment growth in ASEAN has been remarkable, with foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows reaching a record US$230 billion in 2023. This positions ASEAN as a formidable force in the global innovation landscape.

“The ASEAN Startup Year is led by Malaysia, but it consists of regional challenges, capacity building programmes and summits, all aimed at enhancing the regional startup ecosystem as a whole – a reflection of the regions’ collective commitment to advancing the startup ecosystem,” he shared.

For example, 4,430 startups have registered through the MYStartup Single Window portal, which was implemented to connect founders with potential talents.

Cradle group chief executive officer Norman Matthieu Vanhaecke said Cradle is building more than just platforms. It is shaping a region where startups can thrive collectively.

“ASEAN Startup Year is a rallying call for collaboration, resilience and global ambition. In a world increasingly shaped by shifting geopolitical currents – from emerging technologies to trade realignments like the recent tariff moves – ASEAN must rise with a unified front.

“Cradle, through the MYStartup Single Window platform and ASEAN Startup Initiative, is turning regional goals into real opportunities – connecting founders, investors, and markets across borders,” he said.

For Malaysian startups, he said this unlocks access to a larger playing field – from funding and partnerships to new markets. We’re proud to drive this vision forward and ensure our local startups don’t just participate but lead on the global innovation stage.

The MYStartup Annual Report 2023/2024, also launched today, showcased Malaysia’s growing startup ecosystem, with over 4,300 startups onboarded, RM100 million in investments secured, and strong ASEAN linkages reaffirming Malaysia’s role as a regional launchpad.