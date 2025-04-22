KANGAR: Perlis has achieved zero hardcore poverty status based on the national poverty database e-Kasih as of Dec 31 last year, joining four other states that have successfully eradicated hardcore poverty, said the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said a range of initiatives and business grants had been provided to communities as a bridge to help them take the first step out of the cycle of poverty.

His Royal Highness urged the Menteri Besar, state assemblymen and the Perlis government to keep meeting the people on the ground to make sure hardcore poverty stays at zero and to help the people break free from poverty.

“I also call on all government agencies and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) that have grants or assistance programmes to intensify their efforts, proactively seek out suitable participants interested in starting businesses, and guide them so that together we can further develop our state,” Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said.

His Royal Highness said this when opening the Perlis State Legislative Assembly sitting at the State Assembly Complex here today. Also in attendance was the Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid.

The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil were also in attendance.

Highlighting the state’s progress, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin noted that Perlis has witnessed significant development recently, buoyed by its growing appeal to tourists under the Visit Perlis Year 2024–2025 campaign.

Last year alone, Perlis welcomed 2.99 million visitors from within and outside Malaysia, reflecting the remarkable progress of the state’s tourism products and industry.

“This growth has had a positive impact on the food and hospitality sectors. I am proud of my subjects who have seized the opportunity to build beautiful and uniquely designed hotels and homestays,” His Royal Highness said.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin also congratulated the Kangar Municipal Council (MPK) for becoming one of 18 local authorities awarded the Smart City Malaysia Level 1 status, ‘Smart City Early Adopter’, on Oct 28 last year.

“This recognition is only the beginning. Perlis will next aim for full smart city status across four levels: Early Adopter, Developing Smart City, Leading Smart City and Visionary Smart City,” the Perlis Ruler said.