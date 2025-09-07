ASEAN states must unite for child justice, says minister Azalina

KOTA TINGGI: ASEAN member states must dismantle barriers preventing children from accessing justice and work together to guarantee their rights through stronger legal aid mechanisms.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said declared that justice must never be a privilege for the few but a promise for all, especially children.

She identified distance, cost, and lack of awareness as critical barriers standing in the way of children seeking justice.

Azalina emphasised that legal aid must act as the bridge ensuring no child is left unheard, unprotected, or unrepresented.

She made these remarks while opening the inaugural 2025 ASEAN Convention on Legal Aid for Children at the Desaru Coast Conference Centre.

The minister described the gathering as not merely a conference but a commitment to protect, empower, and uphold the dignity of every child in the region.

Azalina highlighted Malaysia’s significant step of passing the Legal Aid and Public Defence Bill 2025 in August.

This new law guarantees proper defence for all children in criminal cases regardless of nationality.

It also introduces public defence services under the Legal Aid Department for the very first time.

Azalina acknowledged that ASEAN countries had introduced innovative measures like mobile legal clinics and juvenile courts.

She noted that gaps in child access to justice nevertheless remained across the region.

The convention aims to share best practices and strengthen cross-border cooperation for child-friendly legal aid.

Azalina urged delegates to move from dialogue to action by setting ASEAN-wide standards and training legal professionals.

She also called for creating safe legal spaces and spreading legal literacy among families throughout ASEAN.

The three-day convention runs from September 7 to 9 and is organised by Malaysia’s Legal Aid Department.

This event forms part of programmes under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship themed Inclusivity and Sustainability.

Discussions will cover legal aid for children in civil, criminal, and syariah cases from international and national perspectives.

Strategies to expand access to justice and integrate ASEAN legal aid initiatives into national frameworks will also be explored.

Seven countries including Malaysia, Brunei, and the Philippines are participating in the convention.

Sixteen delegates will present papers on mechanisms, experiences, and ideas regarding child legal aid.

Malaysia’s representation includes both government and non-governmental agencies addressing children’s rights.

Key outcomes are expected to include tangible measures enhancing regional cooperation for child protection.

The convention aims to establish common standards strengthening protection for children across all ASEAN member states. – Bernama