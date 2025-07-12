ASEAN strengthens global partnerships with AOIP and TAC in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Foreign Ministers have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the bloc’s global partnerships by leveraging existing mechanisms such as the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). The decision was made during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) held recently, reflecting ASEAN’s dedication to maintaining consistency in its external relations amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

The ministers emphasised the need to shift focus from quantity to strategic value in partnerships, ensuring alignment with ASEAN’s long-term priorities. “ASEAN must continue upholding its centrality and role as the primary driving force in managing relations with external partners,“ the ministers agreed. This includes reviewing the moratorium on new Dialogue Partnerships, initiated in 2021, to ensure coherence with ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

A key outcome of the meeting was the directive for the ASEAN Secretariat to prepare a comprehensive Assessment Paper on ASEAN’s Formal Partnerships. This document will serve as a strategic guide for future engagements, ensuring they remain grounded in ASEAN’s principles as outlined in the ASEAN Charter and TAC.

The review process will adopt an action-oriented approach, covering all three pillars of the ASEAN Community and the ASEAN Connectivity agenda. The findings will be presented at a future AMM for further deliberation. - Bernama