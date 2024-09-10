VIENTIANE: The 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, officially commenced this morning at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane.

The biannual gathering of leaders from all 10 ASEAN member states was inaugurated by Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

Leading the Malaysian delegation is Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Following the opening ceremony, Anwar is scheduled to deliver his speech during the plenary session.

He will also participate in several key meetings, including the 45th ASEAN Summit Retreat session, the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC), and ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth.

In addition, Anwar is expected to hold bilateral meetings with representatives from Timor-Leste and Singapore later today.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will attend a welcoming dinner hosted by Malaysian Ambassador to Laos, Edi Irwan Mahmud, at Rumah Malaysia in Vientiane.

Edi Irwan, in a briefing with Malaysian media, mentioned that throughout the summits, Anwar will also engage in meetings with ASEAN’s seven Dialogue Partners, which include Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the United States, and Canada.

“Anwar will participate in the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the East Asia Summit, and the ASEAN-United Nations Summit,“ he stated.

Among the notable world leaders expected to attend the Summits are China’s Premier Li Qiang, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The summits will conclude on October 11, with Laos handing over the ASEAN Chairmanship to Malaysia during the closing ceremony.

At the event, Prime Minister Anwar is scheduled to deliver remarks, outlining Malaysia’s vision as ASEAN’s next chair, and will unveil the new logo for ASEAN.