KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN member states are working towards introducing a standard electric vehicle (EV) policy as part of efforts to strengthen regional sustainability initiatives and accelerate the transition to clean energy.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said discussions on battery standardisation and cross-border EV charging infrastructure have begun among senior officials and leaders.

“The timeline and framework will be finalised and announced during the upcoming ASEAN Summit,” he told reporters after the flagging off of the ASEAN Unity Drive 2025 at Menara MITI here today.

He added that the initiative aims to address range anxiety among EV drivers and promote the development of a resilient regional supply chain in the automotive sector.

“This common EV policy will help ASEAN countries collaborate more effectively in meeting sustainability targets, “ he added.