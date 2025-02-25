JOHOR BAHRU: An assistant engineer of a public university has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for suspected power abuse.

According to a source, the 44-year-old man was arrested at about 7 pm yesterday at the Johor MACC Office here.

He was alleged to have abused his position as a representative of the university for a project worth more than RM13 million by disposing of the construction waste, causing the university to suffer an estimated loss of RM500,000.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC Director Datuk Azmi Alias ​​when contacted confirmed the arrest, saying that the case was being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspect will be brought to the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court here today to obtain a remand order.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid ordered the man to be on remand for seven days, from today until March 3, to facilitate the case investigation.