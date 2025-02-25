A strong winning mentality instilled in Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) players has played a pivotal in securing their 11th consecutive Super League title.

JDT head coach Hector Bidoglio emphasised that his players gave their utmost commitment in every match they faced on the pitch.

“JDT’s success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail towards all the players and staff. The fans, too, play a crucial role, always standing by JDT and sharing in our triumphs,“ he told reporters at a post-match press conference following JDT’s clash with Perak FC at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here last night.

JDT retained their Super League crown after defeating Perak FC 2-0, bringing Bidoglio’s squad to a total of 58 points from 20 matches and securing an unassailable lead over closest challengers, Selangor FC, who have 42 points from 19 league games.

The Argentine also expressed satisfaction with his squad’s performance against Perak FC, despite facing a tough first half.

“The opening half was challenging as the opponents played a compact game and defended resolutely. However, with the quality we possess, the players gradually took control and ensured the win,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Perak FC manager Yusri Che Lah accepted the 0-2 defeat to JDT, but insisted his men did not need to feel ashamed of the result.

“Congratulations to the players, even though we lost, we do not need to be ashamed even though we were pushed for 90 minutes with two attempts only coming in the final minute.

“For me, this is the punishment (defeat that must be accepted) if we play against JDT, a team that is far better than us, especially when the players faltered on the field,“ he said.