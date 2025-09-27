At 75, Melaka’s master blacksmith Yong still forges ahead

MELAKA: At 75, many would have slowed down, but for master blacksmith Yong Ah Kow, age is just a number as he continues to hammer and solder metal into kitchenware at his century-old family shop along Jalan Hang Kasturi here.

Despite his silver hair and advancing years, Yong’s hands remain steady as he hammers stainless steel into shape, this time turning sheets of metal into a multi-tiered steamer ordered by customers for making ‘putu piring’ (steamed rice cake filled with palm sugar).

The Melaka-born craftsman, who resides in Batu Berendam, has been keeping this family legacy alive since his early 20s.

“For over five decades, my workshop has supplied pots, ladles, ice containers and other kitchen tools to hawkers and households alike.

“Things are very different now compared to the past. When I was younger, I could work faster and produce more, but now I only take orders within my capacity because of my age.

“Everything is still made manually without machines,” said the father of three, whose children have chosen different career paths.

Yong said that most of his customers are locals, particularly small traders who prefer customised tools. The time needed to complete each order depends on the size and type of metal used.

“Even for soldering, I still use the old method by heating on a charcoal stove, without electricity. That’s why the work takes more time,” he said, showing the simple tools he has relied on for decades.

Rising prices of raw materials such as stainless steel, aluminium and copper have not dampened his determination to maintain quality. Each piece, he insists, must meet the standards his loyal customers expect.

Working with fire and sharp tools often leaves Yong’s hands nicked and scarred, but he shrugs it off as part of the job.

“If you’re careless, it’s easy to get injured. That’s why you must always be careful and focused. Over time, you get used to the pain,” he said.

What truly drives him, Yong added, is passion. Without it, he believes, few would have the patience or resilience to continue this demanding craft.

“I’ll keep working as long as I have orders and the strength to do it. Unfortunately, I don’t have anyone to inherit this trade because my children are not interested.

“They see the job as rough and dangerous,” he said, adding that he has no plans to retire despite working alone most of the time.

From dawn to dusk, the rhythmic clang of Yong’s hammer remains a familiar sound along Jalan Hang Kasturi, a reminder of Melaka’s living heritage, preserved by one man’s steadfast hands. - Bernama