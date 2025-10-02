ATSN platform shapes future leaders through student recognition

PUTRAJAYA: The Anugerah Tokoh Siswa Negara 2025 serves as an important platform for cultivating the nation’s future leaders by honouring contributions of students from higher learning institutions.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir stated this recognition identifies and nurtures student talent while creating development opportunities in various areas.

He expressed confidence that every university, polytechnic, and community college will continue offering leadership programmes on their campuses.

“That is where we can build leadership qualities and unlock the full potential of our students,“ he told reporters after attending the ninth ATSN ceremony.

The prestigious awards ceremony was first introduced in 2013 under the name Anugerah Tokoh Siswa.

The primary goal of ATSN 2025 acknowledges contributions of students and student organisations while promoting nationalism and enhancing competitiveness.

A total of 11 individual categories were contested including leadership, cultural arts, entrepreneurship, and recreational sports.

Other categories included public speaking, innovation, volunteerism, community service, inclusivity, unity, and sustainability.

ATSN also offered the Leadership Synergy Award group category along with four Special Appreciation Awards.

The Anugerah Tokoh Siswa Negara remains the highest honour presented at ATSN 2025.

Ng Zhen Fan Shankar from Sultan Idris Education University was named the recipient of this year’s Anugerah Tokoh Siswa Negara.

ATSN 2025 received 246 submissions from public universities, private institutions, polytechnics, and community colleges nationwide.

Seventy-five finalists advanced to the final stage of the prestigious awards ceremony. – Bernama