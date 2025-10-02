Sabah government concerned over detention of volunteers in Gaza flotilla

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has expressed concern regarding the detention of Zizi Kirana and Sul Aidil, two Sabah-born participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor stated that the state government views their involvement and bravery in the mission as a source of pride for Sabahans and all Malaysians.

He affirmed the state government’s belief that the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will pursue the best diplomatic channels to secure the swift release of all detained Malaysian volunteers.

Hajiji also expressed prayers for the safety and freedom of those serving in the name of humanity through his Facebook post.

He called on all Sabahans, regardless of religion, race, or political leanings, to stand united and show solidarity on this humanitarian issue.

As of 7.50 am Malaysian time, 17 Malaysians were reported to have lost contact with the Sumud Nusantara Control Centre after their vessel was intercepted.

The detained individuals included Zizi Kirana, who was aboard the Huga vessel, and Sul Aidil, who was on the Alma. – Bernama