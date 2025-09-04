PETALING JAYA: A senior audio-video analyst testified in the Sessions Court today that a ‘white figure’, believed to be Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin, appeared in a video recording titled CCTV NAMPAK MANGSA DALAM LONGKANG (CCTV Shows Victim in Drain) after an analysis was conducted on closed-circuit television footage.

ASP Latifah Abdul Aziz, 44, from the police Forensic Laboratory, said the Dec 5, 2023, footage at 12.13 pm was enhanced, as requested by the investigating officer.

“However, the image of the individual believed to be the victim could not be extracted due to a fence obstructing the view of the CCTV,” she explained.

The 26th prosecution witness was testifying on the 16th day of the trial of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin’s parent, who are facing charges of neglect, before Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh.

Responding to deputy public prosecutor Nur Sabrina Zubairi’s question on the physical description of the individual in the video, Latifah said the person appeared to be wearing light-coloured clothing, closer to white.

However, she could not estimate the person’s size due to not knowing the depth of the drain in the footage.

She also analysed another video from the same date, titled SAKSI BERLARI (Witness Running), which showed an individual, believed to be a witness, running, but she was not informed of the person’s identity.

“The image of this supposed witness could not be extracted due to the fence and trees obstructing it,” she said.

Referring to the video recording played in court, Latifah said she could not verify the original colour of the shirt and pants worn by the witness, but the CCTV’s resolution shows dark clothing, resembling black, she said.

However, she said that, based on her observation, the image appeared to show the physical build of an individual believed to be a child.

Latifah stated that she also analysed footage from the CCTV ECONSAVE IBU MANGSA (CCTV Econsave Victim’s Mother) folder and captured an image believed to be the victim’s mother.

The analysis revealed that the image appeared brighter than the original, but the CCTV camera angle did not capture the individual’s full face.

“The image was not clear due to the low resolution of the CCTV footage and motion blur due to the subject’s movement,“ she said.

In response to a question from Nur Sabrina about the physical description of the individual, Latifah said the person was wearing a black headscarf, a green floral blouse and carrying a purple and white bag. The person was also seen carrying things from Econsave towards a motorcycle.

When asked how she confirmed the individual was the victim’s mother and whether she could identify the person’s face, Latifah said, “The investigating officer, ASP Mohd Hafizee Ismail, showed me the image. I had no prior knowledge of the person who claimed to be the victim’s mother. I am unable to identify the person’s face.

Earlier, in her witness statement, Latifah said that on Dec 14, 2023, at 11.28 am, she received the case evidence and documents from investigating officer Insp Amir Hakimi Zakaria and examined them the same day.

She said all four MP4 video files contained in the evidence marked H1 played properly, and she also conducted hashing to verify the integrity of the files before proceeding with the analysis.

“Additionally, the CCTV PENAMPAKAN (CCTV Sighting) contained images of an individual in a white shirt walking to and fro a tunnel and another person in a black shirt running.

“The images extracted were not clear due to obstacles such as fences and trees blocking the view of the subject. Furthermore, there was a big distance between the CCTV camera and the focused subject, causing the image to appear blurred,“ she added.

A total of 10 CCTV recordings were played in court today.

On June 13 last year, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both aged 30, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a charge of neglecting their six-year-old autistic son in a manner likely to cause physical harm.

The offence allegedly occurred along PJU Damansara Damai between noon on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both upon conviction.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on Dec 5, 2023, and his body was discovered in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, the following day.

He was believed to have been murdered, and an autopsy revealed injuries to his neck and body, consistent with self-defense.

The trial will resume on April 21.