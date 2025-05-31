KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has yet to officially receive the letter of resignation from Supreme Council member Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, said secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

In a statement on Friday (May 30), Asyraf Wajdi said Umno takes seriously the intention of the Kota Raja Umno Division chief to resign in order to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

“It is highly inappropriate for any party within the Unity Government to accept membership applications from members of other parties indiscriminately.

“This is to avoid disharmony among the parties in the Unity Government coalition, which could fuel ongoing prejudice and suspicion regarding the level of solidarity, sincerity and trust among grassroots members,” he said.

Meanwhile, PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh told Bernama she would comment on the matter today.

Earlier on Friday, Tengku Zafrul announced his resignation as Umno Supreme Council member, Kota Raja Umno Division chief, and Umno member.

He also conveyed his intention to join PKR to president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Fuziah.