Auditor-General’s report debate in parliament boosts governance reforms

KUALA LUMPUR: The debate on the 2025 Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) Series 2 in the Dewan Rakyat has been hailed as a crucial move to enhance governance reforms and integrity in public institutions.

Members of Parliament (MPs) commended the government for tabling the report, allowing elected representatives to scrutinise findings and propose improvements.

Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) stated that the debate reflects the government’s commitment to reform under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Congratulations to the National Audit Department for a detailed report and allowing parliamentary debate. This reform measure should be repeated,“ he said during the session.

Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) added that the debate strengthens checks and balances, aligning with institutional reforms promised by the government.

MPs also provided suggestions on issues raised in the report, covering five programmes, activities, and projects across seven ministries, with an audited cost of RM48.873 billion.

Tan Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng) proposed transforming cooking oil subsidies into targeted e-vouchers via the Central Database Hub (PADU) to address weaknesses in the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme (COSS).

“This will reduce administrative burdens, increase transparency, and prevent leakages,“ he said.

Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) urged stricter enforcement against foreigners purchasing subsidised cooking oil, suggesting MyKad or MyDigital ID verification.

“Embezzlement betrays the people and must be stopped,“ he said.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) called for a disciplinary board for GLCs to review acquisitions exceeding RM100 million, following irregularities in FELCRA Berhad’s palm oil plantation purchase.

“The Companies Commission and MACC should investigate potential malpractice,“ he said.

Syerleena Abdul Rashid (PH-Bukit Bendera) highlighted a RM107.54 million defence procurement breach, stating it undermines financial regulations and public trust.

“Failing to enforce contracts properly results in financial losses and weakens preparedness,“ she said. – Bernama