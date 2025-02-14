Avitan Shalom’s trial to be conducted in English

KAJANG: The trial of Israeli Avitan Shalom, who is facing charges of possessing 200 rounds of ammunition and trafficking six firearms in a hotel room, will be conducted in English.

This was decided after his lawyer, Jeffrey Ooi, informed Sessions Court Judge Mohd Zaki Mohd Salleh that his client agreed to the trial conducted in English if there was an accredited interpreter in the language.

“We have discussed with the accused and he informed us that if there is an accredited interpreter who can communicate with him, he is ready for the trial to be conducted in English,” he said during the case management held at the Kajang Prison Court Complex today.

Accordingly, Judge Mohd Zaki set 14 days for the trial starting next month and to be held next month at the Kajang Prison Complex.

The dates are March 19 to 21, May 13 to 16, June 3 to 5 and 23 to 26.

The case had been set for trial last Jan 13, but it was postponed due to a dispute by the defence regarding a Hebrew interpreter.

It was the third time the trial was postponed, with the second on Jan 7 due to Avitan’s request for a Hebrew interpreter.

Avitan, 39, is charged with possessing a box of Shell Shock NAS3 9mm containing eight bullets, three boxes of Bullet Master Co Ltd containing 150 bullets and 42 bullets in three different weapons without a license or weapons permit.

The charge, under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960, carries a prison sentence not exceeding seven years or a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both if convicted.

He is also charged with trafficking six firearms, namely Glock 19 USA 9x19, Sig Sauer P3205P, Cougar 8000FT, Glock 17 Gen4 Austria 9x19, M&P 9C Smith & Wesson Springfield MA USA and Stoeger Cougar 8000F.

The charge, under Section 7(1) of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, provides imprisonment for up to 40 years and not less than six strokes of the cane if convicted.

Both offences were allegedly committed in a hotel room in Jalan Ampang, here between 6.46 pm on March 26 and 6 pm on March 28 last year.