TAWAU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that no agency, department or ministry should work in isolation in strengthening entrepreneurial development efforts, particularly in Sabah.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Entrepreneur Development, stressed the importance of strategic collaboration among all stakeholders, including the state government and entrepreneurship agencies, to ensure the effective implementation of rural entrepreneurship programmes.

“The MADANI Government is committed to supporting small, medium, and micro-entrepreneurs, ensuring that they can grow and thrive. This effort involves 17 ministries dedicated to entrepreneurship development.

“I urge all parties to work together, not in silos. Coordination is key, and I will personally monitor efforts to create more entrepreneurs in Sabah,” he said at the closing ceremony of the Sentuhan Kasih Desa@Tawau 2025 KKDW programme, at the Tawau Sports Complex, today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir; Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad; and Kinabatangan Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the welfare and well-being of Community Development Department (KEMAS) officers and teachers, particularly regarding the new salary scheme and the transition from contract to permanent positions.

As the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, he said that he had instructed the director-general of Public Services Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz; and the director-general of KEMAS Datuk Mohd Hanafiah Man, to collaborate in making this a reality.

“Do not overlook the new salary scheme for KEMAS teachers. Currently, these posts are contractual, but I have instructed that they be made permanent.

“Once the MADANI Government approves the new salary scheme and permanent appointments, I hope KEMAS personnel in Sabah and across the country will be able to enhance their productivity,” he said.

Additionally, he expressed satisfaction with the KEMAS strategic plan, presented during last month’s retreat, particularly in ensuring the continuity of a new ecosystem for KEMAS kindergartens and nurseries.

“I have instructed the KEMAS director-general to take a comprehensive approach in upgrading nursery and kindergarten classes. I will personally monitor his performance and have asked him to visit Sabah more frequently. Expand KEMAS classes, improve facilities, and ensure better provisions for KEMAS children,” he added.