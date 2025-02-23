KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) presented 12 commitments to boost public prosperity during the Cabinet retreat yesterday.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming said these included achieving the target of 500,000 affordable housing units under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the construction of 5,500 Mesra Rakyat housing units by the National Housing Corporation as well as the MADANI Malaysia Town launch under PR1MA.

“We are working to boost house ownership rates and to ensure Malaysians live in peace and safety,” he said in a statement today, adding that the ministry is commitment to building new and restoring 5,000 units of dilapidated housing for the lower-income group, and to implement 358 maintenance projects for low and medium costs flats by repairing and replacing broken down lifts.

“Regarding solid waste management, the ministry aims to close 2,500 illegal dumpsites, and to seize illegal lorries. The ministry is also committed to implement expanding producers’ responsibilities that aim to manage post-consumer products,” he added.

The ministry also intends to carry out 6,000 basic public infrastructure development projects and build 100 MADANI public parks to develop the landscape industry in the country, and would strengthen the Fire and Rescue Department by improving legal framework such as amending the Fire Service Act.

Other improvements to legal framework will include the introduction of community service as punishment for littering and the introduction of the Urban Renewal Act, he added.