AWES 2025 champions women’s role in ASEAN’s inclusive growth

KUALA LUMPUR: The inaugural ASEAN Women Economic Summit 2025 (AWES 2025) marks a pivotal step in Southeast Asia’s pursuit of inclusive economic growth, with a focus on ensuring that every woman in the region plays a role in driving progress and energising ASEAN’s future.

Women Leadership Foundation founder and chairman Datuk Hafsah Hashim said the governments of various ASEAN member states are actively working not only to promote rural development but also to champion growth in sectors such as education and healthcare– both essential for unlocking the full potential of women.

“We have leaders who believe in this growth, who are passionate and persistent in pushing for women’s contribution to the economy. This enables us to strive for a more energised and prosperous ASEAN,” she told reporters during the AWES 2025 press conference today.

She said the summit will serve as a dynamic platform for fostering regional collaboration, leadership excellence, and limitless opportunities for growth, connection, and impact.

Meanwhile, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said AWES 2025 is a significant platform under Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship, bringing together multiple stakeholders from across the region.

He said the establishment of AWES 2025 aligns with MITI’s aim to empower women and youth, as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises, in line with the ASEAN chairmanship theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’.

“I believe that with support from all parties, our ministry and the government remain persistent in ensuring continued backing for AWES 2025 year after year.

“Going forward, we want to uplift women through various programmes and expose women entrepreneurs to greater opportunities in new markets through upselling initiatives,“ he said.

The two-day summit, which begins today, features sessions on global-local dialogue, strategic brainstorming, leadership lab, mentorship connect, and gala dinner, involving over 700 delegates representing government, business, and civil society across ASEAN.

The summit theme, “Empowering Women, Energising ASEAN: Pioneering Economic Integration for a Resilient Tomorrow”, reflects the urgent need to position women at the forefront of ASEAN’s economic transformation, particularly in addressing current challenges such as global tariff wars, digital transformation, and sustainable development.