TAPAH: The campaign for the Ayer Kuning state by-election entered its fifth day today with various complaints raised by the constituents.

Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir said iInfrastructure-related problems are among the complaints raised by the constituents, especially on the condition of roads and drainage systems in the constituency.

“I have taken note of all these complaints and I will try to resolve them,“ he told reporters when met during his campaign round at the “Jualan Sejahtera Rakyat Ayer Kuning” programme here today.

Regarding his campaign, Mohamad Yusri said he would continue to go from house to house to reach out to voters.

The Ayer Kuning by-election, called following the death of Ishsam Shahruddin from a heart attack last Feb 22, witnessed a three-cornered contest between Mohamad Yusri, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and PSM candidate Bawani KS.

The Election Commission has set April 26 as polling day for the by-election, while early voting will be on April 22