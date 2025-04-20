TAPAH: Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate for the Ayer Kuning state by-election Bawani KS today revealed her net assets, estimated at RM21,248.46, as of April 15.

Through a statutory declaration of assets shared by Bawani to the media, the candidate, who is also a lawyer, stated that she earns RM5,000 a month.

In addition, Bawani, 40, revealed that she has a total Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings of RM14,401.46 for the same period.

The Ayer Kuning state by-election is seeing a three-cornered contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and Bawani.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day on April 26, while the early voting will be on April 22.