TAIPING: Six candidates from the Tapah UMNO Division have been shortlisted for the UMNO Supreme Council’s consideration, to contest the upcoming Ayer Kuning state by-election.

Perak UMNO chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the list includes the division’s deputy chief, vice-chief, treasurer, Wanita’s chief, youth chief, and Puteri’s chief.

“As I mentioned earlier, Barisan Nasional (BN) is not waiting for any announcement from the Election Commission (EC) because, as per EC regulations, a by-election must be held within 60 days.

“According to Clause 15.13.1 of the party’s constitution, the divisional UMNO committee is responsible for proposing candidates, but the final decision rests with the Supreme Council and the party president,” he said after officiating the opening of the Green Excel Manufacturing Sdn Bhd factory, in Kamunting, today.

Yesterday, during a divisional committee meeting, Saarani said that he had been given the mandate to propose eight candidates from the Tapah UMNO Division.

He said that two individuals had informed him, via WhatsApp, of their decision to withdraw, leaving six names remaining.

Saarani added that the selection criteria for candidates in this by-election align with those outlined by UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, namely the ‘wali’ - winnable, acceptable, and likeable.

“We have candidates who meet the criteria, and I am confident that once we announce our candidate, he (or she) will receive full support. Our commitment remains that, out of the eight names submitted, only one will be chosen, while the rest will rally behind the chosen candidate,” he said.

Yesterday, Perak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid, submitted the notice of vacancy for the Ayer Kuning state seat to the EC, following the passing of its incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin.

Ishsam, 59, suffered a fatal heart attack on Feb 22, after participating in the 4-Corner Football Championship at Georgetown City Stadium, Penang.

He was Tapah Umno division chief since 2018, and won the Ayer Kuning seat in the 15th General Election in November 2022, with a majority of 2,213 votes in a five-cornered contest.