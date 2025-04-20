Pos Malaysia uniform issue settled, group CEO apologises

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Berhad has taken immediate action, including by directly communicating with the staff involved in the torn uniform issue, and has resolved the matter completely.

Pos Malaysia also announced in a Facebook post that Group Chief Executive Officer Charles Brewer has humbly apologised to the affected staff, and issued an unreserved apology to any party who might have been offended by his previous statement.

“He has honestly admitted that his response should have been with more empathy, and with a strong determination, he has promised to build a work culture that mutually respects and supports all Pos employees,” the company said in the post, adding that it was also improving internal processes to ensure uniform replacements could be conducted faster and in a more organised manner.

The commitment is being conducted to ensure that all Pos Malaysia staff can serve comfortably and with full confidence.

The issue came to light when a screenshot showing a Pos Malaysia staff’s post on the company’s internal platform about his torn uniform and request for a replacement and Brewer’s reply went viral on social media.